21.02.2022 12:27:47
Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower
(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Monday, but ended off their day's lows after the U.S. and Russian leaders agreed in principle to hold talks on Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.
Trading was volatile due to the upcoming Fed meeting and state election results.
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 149.38 points, or 0.26 percent, at 57,683.59, extending losses for the fourth day running led by losses in metal and pharma stocks.
The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 69.65 points, or 0.40 percent, to 17,206.65.
Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, UPL and Hindalco fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Power Grid Corp, Shree Cement, Infosys and Wipro rose 1-2 percent. Tata Consultancy Services ended 2 percent lower ahead of ? 18,000 crore share buyback.
