10.05.2022 13:01:47

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session lower on Tuesday as investors awaited Wednesday's release of the U.S. inflation data that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

A retreat in bond yields, falling oil prices on demand concerns and the rupee's rebound on the back of weakness in the dollar index in international markets helped cap the downside to some extent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending the session down 105.82 points, or 0.19 percent, at 54,364.85.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 16,240.05, down 61.80 points, or 0.38 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indexes ended with heavy losses of over 2 percent each.

Commodity-related stocks were among the worst hit on concerns that more interest rate hikes in the United States might half global growth.

Hindalco, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel and Coal India lost 5-8 percent.

