Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower Ahead Of GDP Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday amid F&O expiry and ahead of Q1 GDP data, due out later in the day.

A weaker dollar and declining bond yields served to cap overall losses to some extent.

Global cues were mostly positive as weak U.S. growth and labor market data released on Wednesday raised hopes the Fed will not raise rates again this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 255.84 points, or 0.39 percent, to 64,831.41 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 93.65 points, or 0.48 percent, lower at 19,253.80.

Adani Group stocks led losses, with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports falling 3-4 percent, after reports emerged that the family has invested millions of dollars in its own companies via "opaque" Mauritius funds.

Eicher Motor, Britannia Industries and BPCL lost 2-3 percent.

On the positive side, Jio Financial Services jumped 3.8 percent to extend recent gains.

Maruti Suzuki India rallied 2.1 percent, a day after the company said it plans to invest about Rs 45,000 crore to double its annual production capacity to 4 million units in the next eight years.

Tata Steel, Cipla and HDFC Life all rose over 1 percent.