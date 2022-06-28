Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 12:33:20

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session on a flat note Tuesday as commodities surged and the rupee weakened to a record low of 78.79 against the dollar, fanning inflation worries.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session up 16.17 points, or 0.03 percent, at 53,177.45 - extending gains for a fourth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index inched up 18.15 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,850.20. Among the prominent decliners, Bajaj Finance, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj FinServ, Asian Paints and Titan Company shares fell 1-3 percent.

Commodity-related stocks such as Coal India, Hindalco and ONGC jumped 3-5 percent, tracking gains in the wider commodity complex after China halved the length of mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers, in the biggest relaxation of entry restrictions after sticking to a rigid COVID policy throughout the pandemic.

The relaxation of the country's 'zero-COVID' policy came after Beijing and Shanghai reported no new local COVID-19 infections for the first time in months.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Börsen folgen heute der negativen Tendenz der US-Märkte und verlieren an Boden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen