Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday as the NDA looked poised to make a roaring return in Bihar again.

As per the official Election Commission of India trend, the NDA was seen crossing the historic 200-set mark, while BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party within the NDA.

Trading, however, remained choppy due to weak cues from global markets as investors fretted about lofty tech valuations and the U.S. economic outlook.

The benchmark BSE Sensex hit a low of 84,029.32 before recovering to close up 84.11 points at 84,562.78.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 30.90 points, or 0.12 percent, at 25,910.05, after having hit a low of 25,740.80 during intraday trading.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended narrowly mixed, showing little change.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,170 shares falling while 1,995 shares rose and 14 shares closed unchanged.

Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, SBI, Axis Bank, Trent, BEL and Eternal rose 1-2 percent while Infosys lost 2.6 percent, TMPV shed 1.6 percent, Tata Steel gave up 1.4 percent and ICICI Bank declined 1 percent.