Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak.

A cautious undertone prevailed as the dollar and Treasury yields rose in international markets amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates.

Lingering uncertainty over the true scale of infections in China due to lack of reliable official figures also kept investors on the sidelines.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session down 17.15 points, or 0.03 percent, at 60,910.28.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 9.80 percent, or 0.05 percent, to 18,122.50.

Hindalco, Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Bharti Airtel all fell over 1 percent in the Nifty pack, while Power Grid Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan Company rallied 2-3 percent.

The rupee recovered from mild losses to end on a flat note while oil prices slipped into the red in choppy trade ahead of API inventory data due out later in the day.

