03.04.2024 12:28:01
Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Marginally Lower
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Wednesday as global sentiment remained fragile due to escalating geopolitical tensions and waning expectations of an early interest rate cut in the U.S.
Investors watched oil price movements closely as higher commodity prices posed additional risk to the inflation and interest rate outlook.
An upcoming policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Q4 corporate earnings season also remained on investors' radar.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 27.09 points at 73,876.82 in the face of rising bond yields globally amid uncertainty over how much U.S. rates might fall this year.
The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 22,434.65, down 18.65 points from its previous close.
Nestle India led losses to close 2.6 percent lower while Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Bajaj Auto fell 1-2 percent.
Shriram Finance topped the gainers list to climb 3.7 percent while Tech Mahindra, TCS, Divis Laboratories and NTPC all rose around 2 percent.
