08.12.2022 11:41:10

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending slightly higher on Thursday as investors monitored the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results. Global cues were mixed despite China further relaxing its zero-COVID policy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 160 points, or 0.26 percent, to 62,570.68, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 48.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 18,609.35 amid the weekly F&O expiry.

Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma led losses to close 3.8 percent lower after the U.S. health regulator put its Halol, Gujarat facility under import alert. HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp and Divis Laboratories lost 1-2 percent.

The rupee was flat as the dollar rebounded in overseas markets ahead of the Fed, ECB and Bank of England meetings due next week.

Oil rebounded from 2022 lows, as China began implementing a more relaxed version of its strict "zero COVID" policy and reports emerged that some tankers carrying Russian oil are facing delays in crossing to the Mediterranean from Russia's Black Sea ports after a G7 price cap came into effect.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Freitagshandel nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex anzieht. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen