17.02.2022 12:10:42

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending slightly lower on Thursday amid interest-rate hike worries and uncertainty over the movement of Russian troops on Ukraine's border.

Caution set in after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have accused Ukrainian forces of using mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 104.67 points, or 0.18 percent, to 57,892, extending losses for the second day amid high volatility.

The broader Nifty index swung between gains and losses before finishing the session down 17.60 points, or 0.10 percent, at 17,304.60 led by losses in banking stocks. Private sector banks led losses, with IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank falling 1-2 percent.

On the positive side, HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, ONGC, HDFC and Tata Consumer Products rose 1-3 percent.

