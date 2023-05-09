|
Sensex, Nifty End Flat On Sluggish Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note Tuesday amid tepid global cues.
A cautious undertone prevailed as China trade data disappointed and the impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling continued.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex settled down2.92 points at 61,761.33 after some fag-end selling.
The broader NSE Nifty index closed marginally higher at 18,265.95, with pharma stocks and private banks leading advances.
Axis Bank, TCS, Coal India, IndusInd Bank and Divis Laboratories rallied 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while UPL led losses to close down over 3 percent.
JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, SBI and ITC lost 1-2 percent.
Birlasoft soared 7.1 percent after posting better-than-expected results for the December quarter.
Carborundum Universal jumped 2.5 percent after its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled.
The rupee traded weak in the afternoon as the dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated ahead of U.S. consumer and producer inflation numbers due this week that could provide further clarity on the future course of monetary policy in the world's largest economy.
Gold prices were marginally higher in European trade while oil prices fell, after having rallied over 2 percent in the previous session.
