Sensex, Nifty End Higher In Volatile Trading

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session higher on Tuesday, with positive cues from Asia and Europe providing some support ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy outcome on February 10.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex reversed early losses to end up 187.39 points, or 0.33 percent, at 57,808.58, snapping a three- day losing streak.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 53.15 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,266.75.

Bajaj FinServ, Divis Laboratories, Reliance Industries, Cipla and Tata Steel rallied 2-3 percent while ONGC led losses to close nearly 3 percent lower, tracking a retreat in oil prices.

IOC, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life and Power Grid Corp dropped 1-2 percent.

Bharti Airtel ended on a flat note ahead of its earnings release. Adani Wilmar shares surged 16 percent post market debut.

Policybazaar (listed as PB Fintech Limited) ended over 1 percent lower after reporting weak earnings results for the December quarter.