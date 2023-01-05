Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, though markets ended off their day's lows, helped by positive cues from global markets and gains in rupee alongside its Asian peers.

Oil prices were up more than 2 percent in European trade, after having fallen around 9 percent in the previous two sessions, marking the worst yearly start in over three decades, on concerns about the demand outlook in the United States and China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 304.18 points, or half a percent, at 60,353.27 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 50.80 points, or 0.28 percent, lower at 17,992.15.

Both the Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 1 percent in the afternoon before recouping some losses.

Bajaj Finance plunged 7.2 percent after the company reported lower than expected assets under management (AUM) growth for the quarterly ended December 31.

Bajaj Finserv lost 5.2 percent while Titan, Infosys and ICICI bank dropped 1-2 percent.

Among the top gainers, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Auto and Cipla all rose around 2 percent.

Marico added 1.8 percent after the FMCG firm reported revenue growth in the third quarter.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC rose 1-2 percent amid the plunge in oil prices.