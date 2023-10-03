|
03.10.2023 12:25:35
Sensex, Nifty End Lower On Weak Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session modestly lower, reflecting weak global sentiment.
Global cues were sluggish, the dollar scaled an 11-month peak against a basket of currencies and the U.S. 10-year treasury yields hit a fresh 16-year peak after hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials suggested that multiple interest-rate hikes may be required to get inflation down to the Fed's 2 percent target.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 316.31 points, or 0.48 percent, to 65,512.10, with encouraging readings on GST collection, core sector output and manufacturing activity helping cap the downside to some extent.
India's manufacturing activity logged a further solid expansion in September, as both output and demand showed substantial rises, a survey from S&P Global showed earlier today.
The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 109.55 points, or 0.56 percent, to 19,528.75 as investors looked ahead to the RBI MPC decision and the release of corporate earnings updates for the September quarter.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and ONGC lost 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj FinServ, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance rose 1-2 percent.
Shares of JSW Infrastructure, India's No.2 commercial port operator, closed 10 percent higher at Rs. 157.30 on their first day of trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnstieg der US-Zinsen belastet: ATX um Vortagesschluss -- DAX arbeitet sich in Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch nach anfänglichen Verlusten um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex sogar leicht ins Plus steigen kann. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.