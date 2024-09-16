+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
16.09.2024 12:23:28

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out marginal gains in cautious trade on Monday as investors braced for a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday.

The size of Fed rate cut is shaping up to be a close call, with some analysts believing that there is a strong case for a 50-basis point reduction.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 97.84 points, or 0.12 percent, at 82,988.78 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 25,383.75, up 27.25 points, or 0.11 percent, from its previous close.

NTPC topped the gainers list to rally 2.6 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Shriram Finance, Hindalco and JSW Steel climbed 1-2 percent.

On the flip side, Britannia Industries, SBI Life, Bajaj FinServ, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance dropped 1-3 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: Nikkei zieht an
Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen