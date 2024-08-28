Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher In Choppy Trading; IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's choppy session on a flat note as investors eagerly awaited earnings from market darling Nvidia, which could affect shares of artificial intelligence and other prominent technology stocks.

Traders also awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge later this week for signals on U.S. interest-rate reductions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 73.80 points, or 0.09 percent, at 81,785.56, after having hit a high of 82,039.25 in the afternoon.

After scaling a record high of 25,129.60 during intraday trade, the broader NSE Nifty index pared gains to settle up 34.60 points, or 0.14 percent, at 25,052.35.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with LTIMindtree surging 6.3 percent after the Karnataka High Court stayed tax order worth Rs 378 crore.

Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Divis Laboratories and Wipro rallied 2-4 percent.

On the losing side, Britannia Industries, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki India all fell over 1 percent.

Globally, Asian markets ended mixed today while European markets extended gains from the previous session after data showed French consumer confidence improved in August to the highest point since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The dollar regained some ground, after having hit its lowest in more than a year against a basket of peers.

Gold dipped on dollar strength while oil extended losses after a dramatic drop in the previous session that halted a three-day winning run.