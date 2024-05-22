22.05.2024 12:20:15

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher Ahead Of FOMC Minutes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday, with IT, realty and FMCG stocks leading the charge.

Global cues were mixed as investors waited for cues from AI chip leader Nvidia's earnings and the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent meeting.

Following recent hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials, the minutes may shed additional light on the officials' thinking with regard to the outlook for rates.

Oil prices fell over 1 percent in European trade on demand concerns, helping underpin investor sentiment to some extent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 267.75 points, or 0.36 percent, at 74,221.06 while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 68.75 points, or 0.31 percent, to 22,597.80.

Reliance Industries, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products and Cipla rallied 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Shriram Finance all fell over 1 percent.

