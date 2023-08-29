Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher In Rangebound Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened and bond yields slipped amid speculation the Federal Reserve may take a rate-hike breather in September.

Investors also braced for the release of key U.S. and Chinese economic data this week that could define the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 79.22 points, or 0.12 percent, at 65,075.82 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 36.60 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 19,342.65.

Jio Financial Services topped the gainers list to rally 5 percent while Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Hindalco and UPL all rose about 2 percent.

Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel dropped 1-2 percent.

Reliance Industries shed 0.9 percent to extend losses for a fourth day running after its 46th AGM did not reveal any timelines regarding the telecom and retail IPOs.

Zomato jumped 2.4 percent after U.S.-based investment management company Tiger Global Management sold its remaining stake in the company via a bulk deal on the BSE.