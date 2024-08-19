Sensex, Nifty End Narrowly Mixed After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session narrowly mixed on Monday, with a weaker dollar in international markets, falling oil prices and renewed optimism that cooling U.S. inflation would kick off a cycle of interest rate cuts helping limit losses in the broader market.

Higher levels attracted profit taking as investors awaited the release of FOMC minutes and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech this week for more clarity on the possibility of easing in September.

Traders also watched the latest developments in the Middle East as the U.S. pushed for a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war on Gaza, calling it 'maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home'.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 12.16 points, or 0.02 percent, at 80,424.68 after volatile trading.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled up 31.50 points, or 0.13 percent, at 24,572.65.

LTIMindtree, Tata Steel, BPCL, Shriram Finance and Hindalco surged 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack while Mahindra & Mahindra led losses to close 2.6 percent lower. SBI, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto all fell around 1 percent.