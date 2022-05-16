Sensex, Nifty End Off Day's Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Monday after growth stocks led a strong rebound in Wall Street's main indexes on Friday.

Concerns about higher oil prices and interest rates as well as mixed cues from Asia and Europe on the back of weak data out of China prompted traders to book profits at higher levels.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 180.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at 52,973.84, snapping a six-day losing run.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 15,842.30, up 60.15 points, or 0.38 percent, from its previous close.

The Sensex and Nifty hit as high as 53,428.28 and 15,977.95 earlier in the day before paring gains.

Eicher Motors topped the gainers list to surge nearly 8 percent after the auto major said its consolidated net profit after tax increased by 16 percent for the fourth quarter ended March.

SBI jumped 2.6 percent after the PSU lender reported a 41 per cent rise in Q4 net profit.

NTPC, UPL and Apollo Hospitals rose 3-4 percent while Divis Laboratories, ITC, Asian Paints, Shree Cement and UltraTech lost 2-3 percent.

Ambuja Cements gained 2.3 percent and ACC surged 3.8 percent after the Adani Group won the race to acquire Switzerland-based Holcim Limited's entire stake in the companies.