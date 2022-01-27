Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, though markets came off their day's lows, tracking recovery in the European markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it plans to hike interest rates in March and end its bond purchases that month to counter escalating inflation.

The hawkish tone, reflecting the upside risks to inflation triggered a dollar rally and dented the appeal of equities. Escalating Russia-Ukraine political tensions also sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 581.21 points, or 1.0 percent, at 57,276.94, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 167.90 points, or 0.97 percent, to 17,110.15.

Both the indexes fell nearly 2.5 percent earlier in the day as a broad risk-off mood prevailed across global markets.

Export-driven IT and pharma stocks fell the most, with Wipro, TCS, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies losing 3-4 percent.

Banks and automakers witnessed selective buying, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI and Axis Bank rising 2-3 percent.