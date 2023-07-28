|
28.07.2023 12:33:31
Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower As Global Bond Yields Rise
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets after a slew of strong U.S. economic data and the Bank of Japan's policy tweak sent global bond yields soaring.
While strong U.S. data helped ease fears of an imminent recession, it added to uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.
Earlier today, the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy -marking a step toward allowing interest rates to rise.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 106.62 points, or 0.16 percent, at 66,160.20- tracking a rebound in the dollar index and Treasury yields.
The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 13.85 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 19,646.05.
Financials and IT stocks succumbed to selling pressure, with HCL Technologies, TCS, HDFC Bank and Bajaj FinServ falling 1-2 percent.
PSU stocks were in favor, with NTPC and Power Grid Corp climbing 3.8 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
Among other prominent gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 1-2 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.