|
14.03.2022 12:15:02
Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fifth Day
(RTTNews) - Indian shares continued their bull momentum for the fifth straight session on Monday, with financials and IT companies leading the surge.
Underlying sentiment was supported by falling oil prices amid hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down nearly 5 percent in European trade after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there had been some "positive shifts" in the talks, but did not elaborate.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday that Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia was "beginning to talk constructively."
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 935.72 points, or 1.68 percent, to 56,486.02 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 16,871.30, up 240.85 points, or 1.45 percent, from its previous close.
Investors shrugged off data showing that India's wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to 13.11 percent in February from a year ago, compared to 12.96 percent in the previous month.
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Infosys jumped 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack while HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC and IOC dropped 1-3 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Fortschritte im Ukraine-Krieg: Dow letztlich stabil -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztendlich zu -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger in den USA hielten sich zum Wochenbeginn zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte stärker. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien gab es zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.