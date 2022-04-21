|
21.04.2022 13:14:32
Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day
(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, with gains seen almost across all sectors on the back of firm global cues after longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight amid debate on whether inflation is peaking.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 874.18 points, or 1.53 percent, to 57,911.68 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 256.05 points, or 1.49 percent, at 17,392.60.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India and Eicher Motors surged 3-4 percent while Hindalco and Cipla fell around 1 percent each.
Heavyweight Reliance Industries surged 2.3 percent to hit a 52-week high after Morgan Stanley revised its price target on the stock.
The rupee gained 15 paise to close at 76.15 (provisional) as the dollar weakened slightly in international markets ahead of comments from the central bank holy trinity of Fed chair Jay Powell, ECB president Christine Lagarde and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.