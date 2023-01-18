|
18.01.2023 11:33:36
Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day
(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a second day running on Wednesday and Indian bond yields eased marginally following dovish signals from the Bank of Japan.
The central bank maintained interest rates at record-low levels and kept its yield curve tolerance band unchanged, defying market expectations it would overhaul its policy in the wake of rising inflationary pressures.
Underlying sentiment was also boosted after IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said in a message from Davos that global growth will improve in the second half of this year and into 2024.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 390.02 points, or 0.64 percent, to 61,045.74, with metal and capital goods stocks attracting heavy interest.
The broader NSE Nifty index settled 112.05 points, or 0.62 percent, higher at 18,165.35.
Wipro, UPL, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Hindalco jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors all fell over 1 percent.
