Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day After Choppy Trading

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session slightly higher on Tuesday, extending gains for a second day running on the back of gains in financials and IT stocks.

Strong quarterly updates from financial firms, gains in rupee and strong gains in European markets helped underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending the session up 126.41 points, or 0.21 percent, at 61,294.20.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 35.10 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 18,232.55.

HDFC Life topped the gainers list to end 4.5 percent higher, while TCS, Titan Company, Axis Bank and SBI Life all rose around 2 percent.

Swan Energy jumped 6.6 percent on the back of heavy volumes, extending recent gains after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan submitted by Hazel Mercantile Ltd (HML) to acquire Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNEL).

Swan Energy is in a strategic partnership with HML through an SPV named Hazel Infra Ltd (HIL).

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) surged 4.4 percent amid heavy volumes. Metal stocks fell on profit taking after sharp gains in the previous session. Hindalco lost 1.7 percent and JSW Steel declined 1 percent.