09.02.2023 11:38:21

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day Amid Volatile Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, though overall gains remained limited as Adani Group stocks began trading lower again after a two-day recovery.

Global cues were mixed as investors digested hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials and positioned for a protracted period of high U.S. interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose142.43 points, or 0.23 percent, to 60,806.22 amid volatility.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 21.75 points, or 0.12 percent, higher at 17,893.45 after remaining range-bound for better part of the session.

IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Hindalco and Bajaj FinServ all rose around 2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Adani Enterprises led losses to close down more than 11 percent.

Adani Ports lost about 3 percent while JSW Steel, Cipla and Hero MotoCorp fell 1-2 percent.

The rupee settled on a flat note while oil prices traded higher for a fourth straight session amid optimism over China's recovering demand.

