Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end modestly higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the sixth day running.

Fag-end buying helped lift markets end on a positive note, as global sentiment remained weak due to heightened U.S.-China tensions and signs of slowing economic growth worldwide.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 214.17 points, or 0.37 percent, at 58,350.53 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 17,388.15, up 42.70 points, or 0.25 percent, from its previous close.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra rising 1-2 percent.

Among the laggards, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma all fell around 2 percent.

SpiceJet soared 12.7 percent amid heavy volumes on reports that the airline's promoter Ajay Singh is in talks with Middle Eastern Carrier for a possible stake sale.