Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains On Hopes Of Peace In Ukraine

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday amid optimism around a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war.

Russia on Tuesday promised to scale down military operations around Ukraine's capital Kyiv, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in face-to-face negotiations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 740.34 points, or 1.28 percent, to 58,683.99, extending gains for a third straight session. The NSE Nifty index ended the session up 172.95 points, or 1.0 percent, at 17,498.25.

The rupee declined by 21 paise to 75.94 against the greenback as oil prices rebounded after suffering losses in the previous two sessions.

Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj FinServ and HDFC Life all rose about 3 percent in the Nifty pack, while ONGC fell 5.4 percent after the government plans to raise Rs. 3,000 crore by selling 1.5 percent stake in the state-run oil producer through an offer for sale.

Tata Steel, ITC, JSW Steel and Hindalco gave up 2-5 percent.