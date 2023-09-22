|
Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Fourth Day
(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell slightly on Friday to extend recent losses despite JPMorgan announcing it would include Indian bonds in its widely tracked emerging markets debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars in foreign inflows.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 221.09 points, or 0.33 percent, to 66,009.15 - extending losses for a fourth consecutive session amid concerns over rising oil prices and lingering uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.
The broader NSE Nifty index settled 68.10 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 19,674.25 as the U.S. dollar hit a six-month peak and U.S. Treasury yields reached a 16-year high on hawkish Fed outlook.
Bajaj Auto, Cipla, UPL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Wipro all fell around 2 percent in the Nifty pack while Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Maruti Suzuki India and IndusInd Bank rallied 1-3 percent.
