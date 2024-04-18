Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 12:33:13

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended losses for a fourth day running on Thursday due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and concerns about the outlook for U.S interest rates.

Geopolitical tensions persisted and there are fears that the conflict could worsen and spread beyond Gaza if Israel responds brutally to Iran.

According to The Times, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified that "their state will do everything necessary to defend itself."

Fed rate uncertainty also weighed after Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that inflation is higher than expected and the U.S. central bank should not lower interest rates in a hurry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 454.69 points, or 0.62 percent, at 72,488.99 after having rallied over 500 points to a high of 73,473 earlier in the day.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 22,326 before reversing course to finish down 152.05 points, or 0.69 percent, at 21,995.85.

Axis Bank, ONGC, Titan Company, Nestle India and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise fell 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack while Bharti Airtel jumped more than 4 percent on news that the telecom firm has inked a definitive agreement with Dialog & Axiata Group to merge operations in Sri Lanka.

Infosys, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid Corp climbed 1-3 percent.

Other Asian markets ended mostly higher and European stocks saw modest gains in early trade as the lack of an obvious Israeli or U.S. response to Iran's weekend attack on Israel offered some relief to investors worried about an escalating of the conflict.

The dollar was weaker in international markets, while oil extended losses on demand concerns.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen starten am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen