Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 12:36:58

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day On Fed Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday to extend losses for a second straight session as global sentiment remained fragile and the dollar held near recent peaks on expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates aggressively to tackle high inflation.

The Fed is expected to deliver a third consecutive 75 basis-point rate hike when it meets next week.

Fed funds futures suggest a 28 percent chance of a 100 basis-point rate hike after stronger-than-anticipated U.S. inflation figures for August.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 412.96 points, or 0.68 percent, at 59,934.01, giving up initial gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 1266.35 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at 17,877.40.

Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco lost 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki rose 1-3 percent.

The rupee traded weak in the afternoon after snapping a four-day winning streak on Tuesday.

Oil prices edged lower in European trade as investors weighed demand concerns against potential supply disruptions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen