Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Friday, as disappointing economic readings on the domestic front and lingering worries about interest-rate hikes overshadowed positive global cues.

While India's retail inflation surged to an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April, the country's industrial output grew at a mere 1.9 percent in March, separate data released after market hours on Thursday showed.

India's robust export growth continued in April to scale a new high, but the trade deficit widened due to a surge in petroleum and crude oil imports during the month, the commerce ministry said earlier today.

Stocks rose sharply earlier in the day, tracking gains elsewhere across other Asian and European markets after the latest U.S. consumer and producer price inflation data confirmed a slowdown in inflation.

There is a broad sense among market participants that larger 75-bps U.S. rate hikes are off the table for now.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 136.69 points, or 0.26 percent, at 52,793.62, after having hit as high as 53,785.71 earlier in the session.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 16,083.60 before reversing course to end the session down 25.85 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,782.15.

Telecom, banks and metal stocks led losses, with Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, SBI and Hindalco losing 3-5 percent following a last-hour sell-off.

Earlier, SBI reported a 41.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for the quarter ended March as bad loans declined.