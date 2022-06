Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended losses for a sixth day running on Friday, with IT stocks and financials leading losses on growing worries about a recession.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 51,419, a day after plunging to the lowest in over a year. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,323.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories slumped 4 percent. LIC said it has raised its shareholding in the pharmaceutical major to 5.65 percent.

TCS, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Wipro all fell over 2 percent.

Bajaj Finance, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bajaj FinServ were up 1-2 percent.

HDFC Bank rose half a percent after hiking its fixed deposit rates.

HDFC edged down slightly after it acquired an 8.42 percent stake in Ansal Housing by invoking 50 lakh pledged shares.