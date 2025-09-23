23.09.2025 06:36:06

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Tuesday, with tariff worries and escalating tensions in Europe and the Middle East keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 197 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,962 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped by 61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,141.

IT stocks extended losses from the previous session, with Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Technologies falling around 1 percent.

Vedanta dropped 1 percent as the government denied extending its contract for a crucial oil and gas block in the Cambay basin.

KEC International soared 7 percent on securing new transmission and distribution (T&D) contracts worth Rs. 3,243 crore.

Hyundai Motor India rallied 2 percent after reports of a good start to the festive season, supported by GST rate cuts.

Brigade Enterprises rose half a percent after it entered into a joint development deal for a Rs. 1,200 crore residential project in Banashankari, South Bengaluru, covering 7.5 acres.

ATX und DAX vor freundlichem Auftakt -- Börsen in China verlieren - Tokio im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Leitindex dürften am Dienstag mit einem leichten Plus in den Handel starten. Derweil verbuchen die Indizes in China Abgaben.
