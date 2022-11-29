Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally For Sixth Session

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended their rally for a sixth straight session to hit fresh record highs Tuesday on the back of firm global cues and a weakening dollar in overseas markets.

China reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 infections and also stepped-up support for the country's property sector, boosting investor sentiment.

Financial markets are also excited about some sort of reopening in China, apparently to quell public anger against COVID-19 curbs.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 62,887.40 before paring some gains to end the session up 177.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 62,681.84.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 55.30 points, or 0.30 percent higher at 18,618.05, after having hit a record high of 18,678.10 earlier in the session.

FMCG stocks led the surge, with Hindustan Unilever climbing 4.4 percent on hopes for improved demand in rural markets in the near/medium term.

Dabur surged 6.5 percent, Britannia Industries added 1.5 percent and Marico advanced 3.1 percent.

Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and JSW Steel all rose around 2 percent while Bajaj FinServ, Coal India and IndusInd Bank fell over 1 percent each.