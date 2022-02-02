Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally Led By Financials

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget with focus on long-term growth and capital expenditure. Positive global cues also offered some support.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was up 404 points, or 0.7 percent, at 59,266, after having rallied 1.5 percent the previous day on Budget eve.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 129 points, or 0.7 percent, at 17,705.

Financials topped the gainers list, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ and Kotak Mahindra Bank all rising more than 2 percent.

Tech Mahindra tumbled 3.2 percent after its quarterly profit came in below estimates. HDFC rose about 1 percent, Tata Consumer edged up slightly and Dabur added 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Tata Teleservices jumped 5 percent. The company said it would not convert interest on dues owed to the government into equity.