Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Run

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended their winning run to a sixth consecutive session on Friday despite weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 333.35 points, or half a percent, at 66,598.91 while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 02.90 points, or 0.47 percent, to 19,819.95.

Among the top gainers, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, BPCL, Coal India and NTPC jumped 2-3 percent.

The rupee traded higher in the afternoon as the dollar dipped slightly in subdued trade and bond yields dipped amid a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

Gold edged higher in European trade but was on track for a weekly decline on signs of a resilient U.S. economy.

Oil prices slipped but were still on track for a weekly gain after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.