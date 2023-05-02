Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Streak Despite Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday despite mixed cues from global markets amid caution ahead of key central bank meetings this week in the U.S. and Europe.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 242.27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 61,354.71 - extending gains for the eighth consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 82.65 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 18,147.65 - extending its winning streak for the sixth straight session.

ONGC jumped 3.4 percent to top the gainers list after the government slashed windfall tax on petroleum crude.

Hindalco, NTPC, HDFC Life and Tech Mahindra jumped 2-3 percent while Hero MotoCorp fell 2.5 percent after reporting a marginal decline in domestic sales in April.

Tata Steel rallied 2.3 percent ahead of its earnings results due later in the day.

Adani Total Gas rose 1.3 percent after reporting a 21 percent rise in Q4 profit.

Welspun India soared 14 percent on share buyback news.

IDFC First Bank surged nearly 4 percent after Q4 net profit more than doubled.

Rail Vikas Nigam jumped 10 percent to hit a record high after winning an EPC order worth Rs 2,248.95 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank fell about 1 percent despite the private sector bank reporting a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating Street estimates.

The rupee was tad higher against the dollar in European trade and gold held steady while oil prices were slightly lower ahead of the release of crude stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute later in the day.