Sensex, Nifty Fall On Growth Concerns; Metal Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly concerned about soaring Treasury bond yields and a surge in Covid-19 cases across different Chinese cities.

Market participants also looked ahead to the ECB meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data for additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 358 points, or 0.6 percent, at 58,606, while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 137 points, or 0.8 percent, to 17,537.

Metal stocks led losses after China's Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India and Hindalco dropped 2-4 percent.

Automakers were mixed, with Tata Motors declining 2.7 percent while Maruti Suzuki India rose over 1 percent.

Godrej industries advanced 1.2 percent after launching Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the group.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were moving lower despite TRAI suggesting slashing the base price of 5G airwaves.

TCS was little changed on reporting a 1.60 percent sequential rise in quarterly consolidated profit. Infosys fell over 1 percent ahead of its earnings release, while Wipro and Tech Mahindra both were down around 1.4 percent.