Sensex, Nifty Fall On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell in early trade on Thursday, mirroring weak Asian cues and a decline in U.S. index futures after Facebook owner Meta said it was expecting current-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 214 points, or 0.4 percent, at 59,344, snapping a three-day strong budget rally. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 70 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,710.

Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC dropped 1-2 percent while Titan Company, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki India rose 1-2 percent.

Jubilant FoodWorks declined 1.4 percent on reporting a marginal rise in Q3 profit.

eClerx Services added 1.5 percent on the back of strong Q3 results.

The dollar was slightly up on risk-off sentiment due to concerns about global growth and the intensifying crisis in Ukraine.

Treasury yields dipped after a report from payroll processor ADP showed a sharp pullback in U.S. private sector employment in the month of January.