Sensex, Nifty Finish Marginally Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday as investors digested hawkish comments from some Fed officials and awaited a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day for further clarity on the rate outlook.

The rupee weakened to a new low today after comments from a slew of Fed officials suggested they have no intention of backing down from the most aggressive rate hike campaign in decades.

Oil prices continued to rise and headed for a second weekly gain following OPEC's controversial move to cut oil production by two million barrels a day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 58,269.34 and a low of 57,851.15 before ending the session down 30.81 points, or 0.05 percent at 58,191.29.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled down 17.15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,314.65.

SBI, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Tata Consumer Products fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Titan Company shares surged 5.3 percent after the jewelry and watchmaker reported strong growth in sales for September quarter.

ONGC, NTPC, Grasim and Power Grid Corp all rose over 1 percent.