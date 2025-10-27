27.10.2025 05:32:14

Sensex, Nifty Follow Asian Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday amid improving global sentiment as U.S.-China trade tensions eased and cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data reinforced views that the Fed will cut the fed fund rate by another 50 bps by year-end.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 450 points, or half a percent, at 84,661 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index surged 140 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,939.

Brigade Hotel Ventures soared 5 percent after Q2 net profit jumped 58 percent.

SBI Life Insurance rallied 3 percent after net premium income rose to Rs. 24,848 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs. 20,266 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Coforge surged 4.1 percent after Q2 net profit jumped 86 percent year-on-year.

NCC advanced 1.6 percent on bagging a contract worth Rs. 6,828.94 crore.

GPT Infraprojects climbed 11 percent on bagging a contract worth Rs. 195 crore from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

Kotak Mahindra Bank fell about 1 percent on reporting a 2.3 percent decline in its Q2FY26 standalone net profit.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was down 0.6 percent after Q2 profit missed Street estimates.

