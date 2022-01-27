|
27.01.2022 05:34:07
Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Lower
(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Thursday, mirroring weak global cues and a surge in Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve indicated that it plans to begin raising interest rates "soon" and that the process of balance sheet reduction will commence after it has begun raising rates.
The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 910 points, or 1.6 percent, to 56,948 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 268 points, or 1.6 percent, at 17,010.
Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Titan Company and Tata Steel lost 3-4 percent while Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and Cipla rose 1-2 percent.
BPCL dropped 1.4 percent after it unveiled plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in six new city gas networks.
Vedanta fell 1.5 percent on news it will announce the contours of a proposal to spin off key businesses into separate listed companies by March-end.
Raymond rallied 2.4 percent on reporting a multifold rise in its Q3 net profit.
Indiabulls Real Estate slumped 7 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes mit Gewinnen -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.