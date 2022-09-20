Sensex, Nifty Gain Around 1% Ahead Of Fed Meet

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended sharply higher on Tuesday, thanks to a rebound in the final hour of New York trading overnight.

Stable oil prices and a stronger rupee also helped underpin sentiment as a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve gets underway later today.

The rupee traded higher at 79.65 against the dollar in early trade amid talk of India's inclusion in a major global bonds index.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 386 points from the day's highs but still ended the session up 579 points, or 0.98 percent, at 59, 720. The broader NSE Nifty index climbed 194 points, or 1.10 percent, to settle at 17,816.

Among the top gainers, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Apollo Hospitals surged 3-6 percent in the Nifty pack.

Global cues were mixed, with Asian markets following Wall Street higher while European stocks slipped into the red after the release of worrying German producer price inflation data and a full-point rate increase by Swedish central bank.