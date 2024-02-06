|
Sensex, Nifty Gain In Early Trade; IT Stocks Outperform
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday despite mixed global cues and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 287 points, or 0.4 percent, at 72,019 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 84 points, or 0.4 percent, at 21,855.
IT stocks were broadly higher, with HCL Technologies, Wipro and TCS climbing 2-4 percent.
Bharti Airtel jumped 3.3 percent after Q3 profit grew 54 percent year-on-year.
Tata Chemicals edged up slightly despite reporting a 60 percent fall in quarterly profit.
Adani Total gained 1 percent after it collaborated with Inox India for delivery of liquified natural gas equipment and services in the country.
Ashok Leyland rose about 2 percent on robust Q3 results.
Yes Bank soared almost 11 percent after HDFC Bank received RBI approval to acquire up to 9.50 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank.
Zydus Lifesciences rallied 5 percent ahead of a board meeting to approve share buyback proposal.
Shree Cement added 1.2 percent after denying reports that it has been served with a final tax demand notice seeking Rs 4,000 crore.
Jio Financial Services tumbled 3.6 percent after a clarification that it is not in talks with One 97 Communications to acquire Paytm wallet.
