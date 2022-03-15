|
Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday, as investors reacted to falling oil prices, easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and news of multiple Covid-19 outbreaks in China.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 148 points, or 0.3 percent, at 56,338, giving up opening gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 49 points, or 0.3 percent, at 16,822.
Oil explorer ONGC fell 3.7 percent as oil prices slid to a two-week low.
Metal stocks also traded weak, with Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco losing 1-3 percent.
On the positive side, UltraTech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla and Tata Consumer Products climbed 2-3 percent.
HUL and Nestle India both edged up slightly after announcing a price hike on various products.
Reliance Industries was down 0.6 percent after it acquired all assets of Lithium Works.
Vodafone Idea gained half a percent after foraying into gaming industry.
SpiceJet rose about 1 percent. The airline said it would launch 60 new domestic flights this summer.
Persistent Systems was little changed after it acquired US-based MediaAgility and its subsidiaries for nearly $72 million.
