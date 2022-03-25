Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Friday, tracking mixed global cues on concerns over inflation amid supply constraints.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 20 points at 57,616, paring early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 4 points at 17,227.

Metal stocks advanced, with JSW Steel and Hindalco rising around 1 percent each.

State Bank of India rose over 1 percent after it acquired a 9.90 percent stake in the National Assets Reconstruction Company.

Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Auto were among the other prominent gainers.

Reliance Industries rose half a percent after the government selected Reliance New Energy Solar among other companies for investment under the Rs 18,100 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage.

Future Enterprises lost 5 percent after defaulting on payment of ?93.99 crore to Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank under the one-time restructuring (OTR) plan.

NPTC was little changed. The company said it has made commercially operational an additional 42.5 MW of power generation capacity at Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana from Thursday.

Motherson Sumi Systems rallied 2.5 percent after it secured an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial airplane interiors.