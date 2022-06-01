Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors react to weak global cues and the release a slew of macroeconomic data including readings on GDP, core sector output and fiscal deficit.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 90 points, or 0.2 percent, to 55,475, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 0.1 percent at 16,564.

UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Hindalco and Bajaj Auto fell 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while NTPC, Coal India, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and JSW Steel climbed 1-2 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares declined 2.4 percent. The telecom major said it is actively pursuing avenues to raise funds but there is no proposal before the board on Amazon funding.

Info Edge was down 0.6 percent after it acquired a controlling stake in 4B Networks. Bharat Dynamics surged 6.5 percent after it signed a contract with the defense ministry for building Astra Mark-1 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAMs) worth Rs 2,971 crores.

AU Small Finance Bank rose nearly 2 percent after it fixed June 10 as the record date for a 1:1 bonus issue.