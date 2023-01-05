Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares slipped into the red on Thursday, after having opened higher earlier on the back of positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 38 points to 60,620 while the broader NSE Nifty index was virtually unchanged at 18,045.

Bajaj Finance plunged 6 percent despite reporting its highest-ever quarterly increase in customer franchise.

Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and HCL Technologies all were seeing modest gains ahead of their earnings results due next week.

Yes Bank was little changed after issuing a trading update for the third quarter ended December.

Vodafone Idea dropped half a percent. The promoters of the company are not willing to infuse more capital and it is making it unviable for the government to convert the accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, the Economic Times said.

Marico gained 1.6 percent. The company said that Q3 revenue growth slowed on muted rural demand.

Adani Ports & SEZ was marginally higher. The company said its cargo volume grew 8 percent year-on-year in the December quarter.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC climbed 1-2 percent after Brent crude oil prices fell about 5 percent overnight to slip below $80 level.

RBL Bank added 1.3 percent. The bank said it has recorded double digit growth year-on-year in both advances and deposits in the December quarter.