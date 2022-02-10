Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from global markets amid expectations that fears about a more aggressive hawkish cycle are a bit overdone.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces its latest monetary policy decision later in the day, with analysts expecting a status quo on key policy rates despite growing inflationary concerns.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 127 points, or 0.2 percent, at 58,338, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points at 17,453.

Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Life, SBI Life and Coal India all fell over 1 percent while Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and ONGC rose 1-3 percent.

Online fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa tumbled nearly 4 percent after its Q3 net profit declined 59 percent on higher expenses.

Indiabulls Housing Finance dropped 1.3 percent on reporting an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit.